Sysco Corporation, a foodservice distribution company, announced its intention to purchase up to nearly 800 all-electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors.

According to the Letter of Intent (LOI), the fleet would be deployed gradually between 2022 and 2026, with the first eCascadia delivery expected to arrive at Sysco’s Riverside, California site later this year.

It is potentially the largest order for the recently unveiled production version of the Freightliner eCascadia, which is promised to enter series production within several months.

In the case of Sysco, the vehicles will be combined with refrigerated trailers, but the press release does not clarify whether the trailer will be powered from the main battery to fully utilize the EV potential.

In the long-term, Sysco intends to electrify 35% of its fleet by 2030. The site at Riverside, California already is in a process of expansion of charging infrastructure and additional solar capacity installations.

Gallery: Freightliner eCascadia production version

10 Photos

The Daimler Truck North America (DTNA)'s Freightliner eCascadia is another heavyweight contender in the electric truck segment in North America, which will compete with Class 8 EVs from companies like BYD, Volvo, Nikola, Tesla (in the not too distant future), to name a few.

The Freightliner eCascadia is available in several powertrain and battery configurations. The top version, equipped with a 438 kWh battery (usable capacity) is expected to go up to 230 miles (370 km).

The electric drive units are supplied by Detroit ePowertrain (Detroit is a brand of Detroit Diesel Corporation, a subsidiary of DTNA).

Freightliner eCascadia (Class 8 tractor) specs: