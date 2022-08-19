Tesla has just updated its website related to the Tesla Semi, refreshing some of the specs and releasing new images and videos.

The Tesla Semi is currently expected to enter the market by the end of this year, according to the company's CEO Elon Musk.

One of the most interesting things is that the button to order/reserve the vehicle has disappeared, while there is a new one - "Get updates."".

We can only guess that there are two reasons for that: Tesla already has a lot of reservations (probably a four-digit and maybe even a five-digit number), which exceeds the near-term supply. The other reason might be the necessity to increase the prices (originally announced in 2017). The new website does not contain pricing info - previously prices of regular versions varied from $150,000 (standard range version) to $180,000 (long range version).

Spec updates

Tesla describes the Semi as "a Beast" - "More powerful, more efficient and fully electric. Semi is the future of trucking."

The company has maintained the core numbers, including two battery versions for about 300 miles (483 km) or 500 miles (804 km) of driving range when fully loaded.

The exact battery capacity has never been released, but assuming the expected energy consumption at "less than 2 kWh per mile", we can assume that it must be about 600 kWh and 1,000 kWh (1 MWh) depending on the version.

The gross combination weight of the Tesla Semi with a fully loaded trailer is 82,000 lbs (37,195 kg).

With such a load, the Tesla Semi is promised to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 /km/h) in 20 seconds, as well as being able to achieve a highway speed limit at a 5% grade. Those are very important practical measures to smoothly operate the truck - merge safely and keep pace with traffic as well as drive up steep grades.

According to the refreshed website, the production version of the Tesla Semi will be equipped with three independent motors on the rear axles, compared to four in the initial specs.

A new thing appears to be the charging info: up to 70% of range can be replenished in 30 minutes, using "Tesla’s Semi Chargers," which we believe refers to Tesla Megachargers.

Combining the charging time with the estimated battery capacity, we can calculate that the average charging power over a 70% state-of-charge (SOC) window is as high as 840 kW or 1,400 kW (1.4 MW).

It's pretty high power output, although nothing extraordinary on the C-level (in relation to the battery pack size): an average of about 1.4C.

Tesla mentioned also that the vehicle is expected to save up to $200,000 within its first three years of ownership on energy (electricity vs. fuel):

"Charging with electricity is approximately 2.5 times cheaper per mile than refueling with diesel.* Operators can see estimated fuel savings of up to $200,000 within their first three years of ownership. With remote diagnostics, over-the-air software updates and fewer moving parts to maintain, operators will spend less time at service centers and more time on the road. *Based on average diesel prices in California between February 2022–July 2022 and typical electric rates."

It will be interesting to see when and where Tesla will start series production of the Tesla Semi, as well as how the ramp-up will progress.

The 500-mile range version, which has been confirmed for a 2022 launch, is still something beyond what competitors offer, despite all the delays since 2019.

To truly succeed, Tesla probably soon will have to really step up its investment in the Megacharging infrastructure, although initially, customers might rely on depot charging (scheduled routes).

Gallery: Tesla Semi

48 Photos

Tesla Semi specs (August 2022):

Fully loaded at 82,000 lbs (37,195 kg) Gross Combination Weight

Range: about 300 miles (483 km) or 500 miles (804 km)

(two battery options)

(two battery options) Energy Consumption: less than 2 kWh/mile (1.24 kWh/km)

Estimated battery capacity (based on range and energy consumption): 600 kWh or 1,000 kWh (1 MWh)

Acceleration 0-60 mph (96.5 /km/h): 20 seconds (when fully loaded)

Speed up a 5% Grade: Highway speed limit

Powertrain: 3 independent motors on rear axles

(vs. four motors in the initial specs in 2017)

(vs. four motors in the initial specs in 2017) Fast Charging: up to 70% of range in 30 minutes

Estimated average charging power in 70% SOC window (based on specs):

600 kWh battery: 840 kW

1,000 kWh battery: 1,400 kW (1.4 MW)

600 kWh battery: 840 kW 1,000 kWh battery: 1,400 kW (1.4 MW) Fuel Savings (est.): up to $200,000 over 3 years

Initial prices (at unveiling in 2017):