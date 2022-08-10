The Tesla Semi, unveiled in 2017 and initially expected in 2019, after multiple delays is finally expected to enter the market this year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that shipping of the Tesla Semi will start this year. Not only that but the company will be delivering the long-range version, which is expected to be able to go 500 miles (over 800 km) on a single charge. The Tesla Cybertruck pickup is set for 2023.

"Tesla 500 mile range Semi Truck starts shipping this year, Cybertruck next year"

The upcoming launch in a matter of months is a positive surprise because, in the previous reports, we heard about the delay of the Class 8 truck until 2023.

However, the announcement leaves us with many unanswered questions about the Tesla Semi.

We don't know the price (whether it will be somehow linked to the original projection ($180,000 for the 500 mile version), the battery type (4680-type cylindrical battery cells or older 2170-type), other specs, where it might be produced and at what rate.

The revised Tesla Semi prototypes have been seen testing multiple times or delivering Tesla's equipment like the pre-assembled Superchargers.

According to the previous reports, the test vehicles are produced at a facility near the Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Nevada. However, the list of Tesla production sites and models shows the Tesla Semi as unassigned to any production site and "in development."

An important thing is that at the Gigafactory 1, Tesla has installed the first Tesla Megacharging station with four stalls (another charging station is located at Frito-Lay’s facility in Modesto, California).

Gallery: Tesla Semi

33 Photos

Tesla Semi initial specs (production version might differ):

Range – 300 or 500 miles (483 or 804 km)



Energy Consumption – Less than 2 kWh/mile

Less than 2 kWh/mile Acceleration 0-60 mph with 80,000 lbs load – 20 sec

Speed up a 5% Grade – 60 mph

Powertrain – 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles

Fuel Savings – $200,000+

Expected Base Price (300 mile range) – $150,000

Expected Base Price (500 mile range) – $180,000

Base Reservation – $20,000

Expected Founders Series Price – $200,000

Founders Series Reservation – $200,000

* Prices displayed in USD. International pricing will vary.