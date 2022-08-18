Rimac has just begun customer deliveries of the Nevera this month, and the first owner to take delivery of the electric hypercar is none other than 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg.

Rimac will build only 150 Nevera customer cars, each priced from a whopping €2 million (the equivalent of $2,030,250 at today's exchange rate). While Nico Rosberg took delivery of chassis #001 painted Stellar Black, there's also a Callisto Green Nevera #000 that Rimac has been using for marketing and test drive purposes—the last time we saw it was at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this summer.

It looks like this particular car was involved in a crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica, California, on August 12, according to the uploader of a video that showed the aftermath of the accident.

In the footage taken by a driver who passed by the scene and shared on TikTok, we can see a Yamaha motorcycle with a smashed front end lying on the asphalt behind the Rimac Nevera, which appears to have only minor damage on the rear bumper.

Next to the bike we can see the rider standing on his knees as he was probably feeling dizzy after the crash—not to mention realizing he had just hit a $2 million hypercar. The rider's state probably indicates that the video was taken immediately after impact. Thankfully, neither he nor the occupants of the Nevera were hurt.

We can hear the video's author telling the Nevera's passenger that the bikers had been "riding crazy down this whole PCH," which tells us quite a bit about the circumstances of the accident. It's not uncommon to see riders weave through traffic at high speed on this scenic highway and even race each other. Needless to say, this dangerous behavior often leads to crashes.

In this case, it's quite remarkable to see how little visible damage the Nevera sustained, which is testimony to the solidity of the the electric hypercar's carbon fiber monocoque chassis and bodywork.

That said, the minor repairs required will probably cost tens of thousands of dollars, including shipping costs to Croatia where the factory and workshop are located. We just hope this isn't one of the two Neveras that Rimac plans to show at The Quail on August 19 and not the one that will embark on a US tour shortly after.

While we absolutely don't condone reckless driving or riding, we do feel for the rider a bit knowing he will have to inform his insurance company that he hit a $2 million car—assuming he is insured, that is. His insurance premiums will go through the roof after this.