New passenger car registrations in Germany decreased in July by 13% year-over-year to 205,911. During the first seven months of the year, new registrations decreased by 11% to 1,443,886.

It means that the overall market situation remains challenging. Also, the plug-in segment is barely matching last year's levels.

Last month, some 52,527 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Germany, which is 6% less than a year ago. That's the fifth consecutive decline. The market share increased slightly to 25.5% (compared to 23.5% a year earlier).

However, if we take a look at the details, it will turn out that the number of all-electric car registrations actually increased by 13% to 28,815, while the plug-in hybrids were down 21% to 23,712.

Results by type:

BEVs: 28,815 – up 13 % at 14.0% market share

PHEVs: 23,712 – down 21% at 11.5% market share

Total: 52,527 – down 6% at 25.5% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – July 2022

So far this year, more than 350,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany:

BEVs: 196,078 – up 13% at 13.6% market share

PHEVs: 162,592 – down 16% at 11.3% market share

Total: 358,670 – down 3% at 24.8% market share

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, a total of over 681,000 plug-in cars were registered.

Top brands

According to the official data, Volkswagen once again sold the highest number of plug-in electric cars - over 7,500 units in July. BMW and Audi were the next two most popular plug-in brands, by the number of registrations, both above 4,000.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 2,000) last month:

Volkswagen: 7532 - 4364 BEVs and 3168 PHEVs

BMW: 4608 - 1829 BEVs and 2779 PHEVs

Audi: 4086 - 2307 BEVs and 1779 PHEVs

Hyundai: 3866 - 2587 BEVs and 1279 PHEVs

Mercedes-Benz: 3578 - 1090 BEVs and 2488 PHEVs

SEAT: 3273 - 1012 BEVs and 2261 PHEVs

Opel: 2711 - 2635 BEVs and 76 PHEVs

Kia: 2449 - 501 BEVs and 1948 PHEVs

Fiat: 2176 - 2176 BEVs

Tesla had a slower month with just under 1,200 units.

Top models

The Fiat 500 electric remains the top-selling all-electric car in Germany, with 2,170 new registrations in July. For reference, the Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 (counted together) noted 1,600 units, Opel Corsa-e was at 1,406, while the ID.3 was at 1,383.

There are multiple models that sell at more than 1,000 units per month, which makes the year-to-date list very interesting, especially since the differences are pretty small.

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Fiat 500 electric - 13,448

Tesla Model 3 - 10,948

Hyundai Kona Electric - 8,744

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 - 8,628

Tesla Model Y - 8,493

Opel Corsa-e - 7,937

Volkswagen ID.3 - 7,467

Volkswagen e-up! - 6,781

BMW i3 - 6,777

Skoda Enyaq iV - 6,761

Renault ZOE - 6,667

Audi e-tron - 6,587

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 6,231

MINI Cooper SE - 5,988

smart fortwo EQ - 5,474

Official stats (KBA):