Israeli EV tech startup REE Automotive has unveiled the P7-B Class 3 electric delivery truck built on its P7 cab chassis and packing its REEcorner all-wheel drive and steer by wire technology.

Targeting the growing delivery vehicle market, the P7-B has a box truck configuration with ultra-low flat floor (23 inches/58 centimeters), offering up to 4,400 pounds (1,995 kilograms) of payload and 812 cubic feet (23 cubic meters) of cargo volume. The Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms).

No photos of the interior were provided, but REE Automotive says the P7-B has a driver-focused cabin designed for optimal ergonomics, with a human-machine interface enabling maximum driver comfort, safety, and productivity.

Thanks to the REEcorner all-by-wire technology, the electric box truck offers features like all-wheel steer, all-wheel drive, adaptive regenerative breaking, creep control, hill start assist, and torque vectoring as standard as well as over-the-air updates.

It packs four electric motors—one at each wheel—with a system output of 400 kilowatts (536 horsepower) and a peak torque of 545 Newton-meters (402 pound-feet). The vehicle is said to offer up to 150 miles (241 kilometers) of range and a maximum speed of 75 mph (120 km/h). The battery capacity was not disclosed.

The Class 3 electric truck targets the growing commercial EV mid- and last-mile delivery market, with applications such as 16-foot (4.9-meter) vans and delivery trucks. REE says it was built in response to market needs, representing a potential opportunity for the company to present fleets with complete vehicles.

As with the Proxima by REE electric walk-in step van unveiled last month, the P7-B is part of a fleet of vehicles available to prospective customers to evaluate, test and experience the agility, performance and design enabled by the REEcorner all-by-wire technology.

REE says the vehicle has seen intensive customer evaluations at its UK engineering center, including global delivery, logistics, and e-commerce companies. Feedback has been "positive and encouraging," especially when it comes to the agility and maneuverability afforded by REE's all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer systems.

"The on-track testing of the P7-B and extensive customer evaluations are another crucial step on the road to commercialization and deployment of test fleets followed by scale adaptation in fleets. Feedback from our customers has been that this is the truck they have been waiting for – a driver-centric work truck that drives like a saloon car but is built to deliver under the harshest commercial duty cycle." Tali Miller, chief business officer at REE

According to REE, the P7-B aims to reduce total cost of ownership to help facilitate fleets' transition to EVs. Plus, thanks to the modular P7 chassis, the configuration can be modified to suit customer needs. The company claims the P7-B is on track for 2023 production following months of successful customer evaluations, with the vehicle itself and the P7 modular chassis expected to be produced in both North America and the UK.