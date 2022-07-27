Morgan Olson, EAVX and REE Automotive have unveiled the all-electric Proxima walk-in step van concept, a collaborative effort that's said to set new standard in driver comfort, aerodynamics and maneuverability.

Powered by REE Automotive's fully-flat, modular P7 chassis and fitted with REEcorner drive-, steer-, and brake-by-wire technology, the Proxima is a sophisticated van that also features in-wheel electric motors, all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering.

The Proxima is 28.4 feet (8.7 meters) long, 7.74 feet (2.4 meters) wide and 9.3 feet (2.9 meters) high, offering a cargo volume of 1,000 cubic feet (28.3 cubic meters) and a payload of 8,000 pounds (3,630 kilograms). The Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) is up to 19,500 pounds (8.9 tonnes).

The drive system consists of four wheel hub electric motors with a peak power of 100 kilowatts (134 horsepower) each and a peak torque of 100 pound-feet (136 Newton-meters), enabling the Proxima to reach a top speed of 75 mph (120 km/h). The motors draw power from a 400-volt, 120-kWh battery that's said to offer 125 miles (200 kilometers) of range.

EAVX and Morgan Olson, which are both subsidiaries of JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO), claim the Proxima also brings key features like improved aerodynamics thanks to a 60% reduction in drag and enhanced technology integration thanks to EAVX's proprietary VX Control digital vehicle infrastructure.

Gallery: All-Electric Proxima Walk-In Step Van Concept from EAVX, Morgan Olson and REE Automotive

9 Photos

On the Proxima van, VX Control unifies lighting, equipment, tools, cameras, sensors and driver assistance technologies into a single, intelligent system that's said to deliver higher efficiency, lower operational cost and greater value in every application.

The companies also mention increased driver visibility owing to the large windshield and side windows, and enhanced driver ergonomics, with the cabin accommodating drivers of all sizes and being designed to reduce distraction and increase comfort.

The minimal turning circle of 25.3 feet (7.7 meters) made possible by the rear-wheel steering system also gives the Proxima a big maneuverability advantage, while the low load floor (24 inches/61 centimeters) enables fast, easy accessibility for drivers, helping reduce delivery times.

For now, the Proxima is a concept, but EAVX and Morgan Olson say it will lead the way in the development of next-generation commercial delivery vehicles. The companies will begin evaluations of Proxima later this month with select potential customers across a number of delivery, logistics and retail segments at dedicated events in the Detroit area.

"We are thrilled to begin sharing the Proxima body concept with the world in the coming weeks and months. Proxima combines JBPCO's proven history of building durable and dependable work truck and commercial vehicle bodies and accessories with our long track record of product innovation. Receiving in person feedback from some of the leading fleets in the world is an exciting and important next step as we move closer to bringing Proxima to market." Mark Hope, COO and General Manager of EAVX

The joint program aims to reduce total cost of ownership thanks to fast repair times, rapid REEcorner swaps and 50-50 weight distribution of Proxima body. Furthermore, the companies target increased operational efficiencies and flexibility that can be scaled across further applications and classes 2b-6 for both the body and the chassis.