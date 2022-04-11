The Cybertruck was definitely the star of Tesla's Cyber Rodeo event held at Gigafactory Texas in Austin last week.

It even got some time on stage next to Elon Musk after Franz von Holzhausen drove it up there in a moment that reminded everyone of the Cybertruck's November 2019 launch. This time, Tesla's design boss refrained from throwing any metal balls at the pickup's windows, though.

Cyber Rodeo attendees got to see some of the electric truck's updated features, including the doors that no longer feature any handles, the retractable rear glass, the side view cameras located in the plastic cladding around the front wheels, as well as a charging port on one of the fenders.

Visitors also got a chance to look at the interior, but there was nothing to write home about as the prototype didn't feature a production-ready cabin. For example, the yoke sourced from the Model S and Model X did not feature an airbag and many of the parts were not in final production spec.

But there was something special that some of the people who kept a close eye on the Cybertruck got to witness at one point: the rear-wheel steering feature.

While this wasn't an extensive demo, a video from Cybertruck Owners Club clearly shows the Cybertruck prototype's rear wheels turn in the opposite direction of the front wheels. This feature will obviously come in handy during low speed maneuvers, helping shorten the pickup's turning radius and therefore make parking maneuvers easier.

Rear-wheel steering is a necessary feature on a vehicle with a longer wheelbase than the Ford F-150. We've seen the difference it makes in terms of maneuverability on a massive vehicle like the GMC Hummer EV, although it remains to be seen whether Tesla will go the extra mile and offer something similar to the CrabWalk feature on the Cybertruck. Elon Musk first announced the Cybertruck's rear-wheel steering feature last year on Twitter.

During the grand opening of Tesla's new factory in Austin, Texas, Elon Musk confirmed that production of the Cybertruck would begin there in 2023, likely at the beginning of the year. The electric pickup was originally supposed to enter production in late 2021 and was later postponed to late 2022. Here's hoping we won't see another delay and Tesla will start making the Cybertruck in early 2023.