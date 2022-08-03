XPeng electric car sales continued to increase in July, although the rate of growth slowed down again, probably to the lowest level so far.

XPeng delivered 11,524 electric cars last month, which is 43% more than a year ago, and the 9th five-digit result in the past 11 months.

The overwhelming majority of XPeng sales are in China.

We guess that the production constraints are not yet fully solved, as the company has already noted a few results above 15,000 units per month.

In terms of models, the XPeng P7 noted over 6,397 units, which is only 6% more than a year ago. The Xpeng G3/G3i is down again (6th time this year) - by 24% to 1,519, which means that the main contributor to growth is the new XPeng P5 (3,608 units).

Xpeng sales last month:

Xpeng EV sales – July 2022

So far this year, XPeng car sales exceeded 80,000 units. The company underlines that is number 1 among emerging auto brands in China.

Xpeng P7: 41,807

Xpeng P5: 26,942

Xpeng G3/G3i: 11,758



Total: 80,507 (up 108% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, XPeng has sold nearly 220,000 electric cars (200,000th car has been delivered to customers in June), including almost 140,000 within the past 12 months.

In August, XPeng plans to begin accepting pre-orders for its new flagship G9 SUV, which is expected to be officially launched in September.

After the G9, XPeng is expected to launch more models, as well as continue its geographical expansion, especially in Europe (potentially also in North America in the longer perspective).

However, the company has stopped accepting pre-orders in Europe for the XPeng P5 model. The model has been introduced in several countries - Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden (see specs and price here), but the current economic situation and supply constraints probably mean that it is not the best time to enter Europe.