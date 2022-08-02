The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is one of the top-of-the-line versions of the Mach-E, envisioned for performance driving, rather than range. However, it notes some noticeable power limitations.

We actually heard about this multiple times, by the way of reports from drag strips or tracks (in October 2021 and November 2021, as well as more recently in February 2022). The issue is that after hard acceleration or after a while of fast driving, the power output decreases.

This month it has been nicely illustrated in one of the latest Bjørn Nyland tests in Europe, as we can see the voltage, current and other parameters displayed while driving.

As we can see, the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT was initially accelerating very quickly, with a power output of 367 kW (calculated from 1,076 A at over 340 V). But the following tries, right after the initial one, resulted in lower levels of current, which directly impacts acceleration.

The peak current appears to be over 1,050 A, but the following surges were just roughly 700 A or even 500 A (that's about 175 kW at over 350 V). The lowest results were about half of the initial peak.

The good news is that once the car rests for some time (it might be a minute or so), it again can get peak output.

That sounds like something is limiting the power output. We guess that it's a thermal limit (battery pack architecture bottleneck or maybe motor/power electronics), which requires time to cool down.

For a daily driver, the issue might not be a big deal. The peak output is available for occasional acceleration, but the question is whether customers selecting a Mustang Mach-E in the specific GT version will be satisfied with that. After all, the target group most likely likes to get some boost more frequently than average or simply spent some time at a drag strip/race track (in a track mode).

It will be interesting to see whether we will see in the following model years of the car an upgrade that would allow maintaining the peak output longer.