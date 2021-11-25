The top-of-the-line versions of the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y met up for a little bit of drag racing to see which is quicker. On paper, both should do 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

The Tesla Model Y Performance (2020 version) is noticeably lighter (4,419 lbs/2,004 kg) than the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. (4,997 lbs/2,266 kg). That's not a surprise as it carries a bigger battery (nearly 99 kWh, compared to an estimated 80 kWh in the case of Tesla).

The exact difference in the power output of the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive systems is not known, since Tesla does not release power numbers. Edmunds estimates that the Mach-E has more power and torque. Let's see the races then!

"In this drag racing video, the Tesla Model Y Performance takes on the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT in a showdown to see which is the fastest electric car. The Tesla Model Y Performance has taken down almost every car thrown her way, but can it defeat the new EV on the block, the Mustang Mach-E GT?"

In the first race, the Mach-E initially appeared to be a little bit faster (partially due to a slower reaction time by the Tesla driver), but the Tesla Model Y caught up and pulled away.

In the second race, the Mach-E had probably an even bigger advantage in the beginning (apparently, because the reaction time difference worsened), but then the Tesla Model Y caught up and won slightly.

We regret that there was no third race to see the video of both cars starting simultaneously, but it's 2:0 for Tesla anyway.

Another was a roll race, starting at around 30 mph (48 km/h). Tesla Model Y Performance gave no chance to the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance.

The measured results also indicate that the Tesla is quicker:

Tesla Model Y Performance 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds 1/4 miles: 11.8 seconds at 115.6 mph curb weight: 4,419 lbs/2,004 kg

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds 1/4 miles: 12.4 seconds at 102.6 mph curb weight: 4,997 lbs/2,266 kg



Well, the main conclusion is that the Ford Mustang Mach-E Performance's acceleration is weakening with the increase of speed.

We already heard about that in a separate report on macheforum.com, which suggests that battery power output is limited after several seconds (most likely due to the thermal characteristic), so the drive units can't get all the amps they need at higher speeds to unlock full potential and challenge vehicles like the Model Y.

At this point, it's difficult to verify anything, and conclude whether it will be changed through a software update, or maybe hardware improvements in the future model year versions.

Here we attached a direct comparison of some of the specs of both models that shows also that the Mach-E offers less EPA range. We don't have 70 mph range test results for those versions, but tests for other versions reveal similar results:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD Extended Range - 285 miles (459 km)

2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD - 276 miles (444 km)

The Mach-E is also noticeably less expensive if the $7,500 federal tax credit is included in the comparison: