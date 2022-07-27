We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.

When Ford first talked of bringing an electric Mustang to market, some people were honestly excited, though perhaps a bit skeptical. However, when it became known that the electric Mustang would actually be a roomy, four-door, five-seat SUV, some hardcore Mustang fans weren't too thrilled.

Now that the Mustang Mach-E has come to market and proven its worth, its popularity is growing. Let's face it, for the sake of practicality and versatility, most new cars coming to market are some version of a crossover or SUV, or at least a hatchback of sorts. While there are exceptions, high-volume sellers in the US going forward will likely continue to be unibody SUVs.

With all of that said, carwow pits gas versus electric. It takes a V8-powered Mustang and puts it head-to-head versus the range-topping Mustang Mach-E GT crossover SUV. The publication admits that the gas-powered Mustang has been tuned slightly, which puts its horsepower output right on par with the Mach-E GT's.

The tuned Mustang 5.0 makes 490 horsepower and about 390 pound-feet of torque. Carwow says the Mustang Mach-E GT uses two electric motors to crank out 487 horsepower and 634 pound-feet of torque.

As far as weight is concerned, the Mustang with the V8 engine comes in at 3,836 pounds. Meanwhile, the Mach-E GT weighs a hefty 4,850 pounds. It's time to place your bets. Will the Mustang Mach-E GT's impressive torque give it the win here despite its heft? Leave us your guesses followed by your takeaways in the comment section below.