It's high time to compare two compelling electric crossovers that feature the word "Performance" in their names, while arguably both living up to the name. It's hard to argue that any other current EV aside from the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance is a true Tesla Model Y Performance rival. For folks cross-shopping these electric SUVs, Redline Reviews put together an in-depth comparison.

Redline Reviews writes:

"The first real challenger to the Tesla Model Y has finally arrived and we get our hands on both models to compare. The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is Ford's answer to Tesla's dominance in the EV space, and both electric SUVs are the current top choices in this growing segment."

We wholeheartedly agree. There's constantly talk in the media about Tesla rivals, Tesla killers, Tesla competitors, etc. This is because Tesla is the only all-electric automaker in the US, and it has found monumental and unexpected (by many) success over the years. Until fairly recently, most electric vehicles that have come to market haven't been true Tesla competitors, but rather, a whole host of compliance cars.

Now that legacy brands are starting to bring compelling EVs to market, they're working to compete with Tesla. However, there are still really only a few models that may directly compete with Tesla's lineup, such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Porsche Taycan. Fortunately, that's beginning to change much more rapidly, with many impressive models coming to market now and in the near future.

According to Redline Reviews, both the Model Y Performance and Mach-E GT Performance crank out about 500 horsepower. In addition, they can each tackle a zero-to-60-mph sprint in under 4 seconds. The publication says that while the Mach-E is more budget-friendly and the "better-looking option in our eyes," the Model Y is the better choice when it comes to range and charging, at least on paper.

In order to learn how the Model Y and Mach-E truly stack up, you have to see them both inside and out. How do their interiors compare related to quality, passenger space, cargo capacity, and technology? What's the story related to real-world range and charging capabilities?

However, if you're in the market for either of these crossovers in its range-topping performance trim, you're probably equally curious about how they fare as daily drivers, along with how well each electric crossover lives up to its name.

Check out the detailed comparison in the video above. Then, let us know which electric SUV you prefer, and why?