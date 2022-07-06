New passenger car sales in Norway continued to decrease in June, as the number of registrations amounted to 14,901 (down 26.9% year-over-year). After the first half of this year, the market is down 18.4% at 68,505.

The limited availability of new cars, combined with the challenging economic situation, affects also the plug-in car market.

Last month, 13,391 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered, which is 23% less than a year ago. Despite a significant decrease, the market share slightly improved to 89.9%.

All-electric car registrations amounted to 11,722, which means a noticeable 11% decrease year-over-year - the highest drop since Spring 2020, related to COVID-lockdowns. In the case of plug-in hybrids, the number of registrations decreased by almost 60% to 1,669.

Plug-in hybrid sales continue to collapse due to reduced tax incentives (CO 2 emission component).

What we see in those numbers is the combination of supply constraints, market uncertainty, and, in the case of PHEVs, lower incentives.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 11,722 (down 11%, at 78.7% market share) + 1,207 "used" + 621 new vans

PHEVs: 1,669 (down 60%, at 11.2% market share)

Total: 13,391 (down 23%, at 89.9% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – June 2022

So far this year, more than 60,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered in Norway.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 54,177 (up 12.7%, at 79.1% market share)

PHEVs: 6,364 (down 70.1%, at 9.3% market share)

Total: 60,541 (down 13%, at 88.4% market share)

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, 151,917 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered (up 44% over 2020 at an average market share of 86.2%).

The gasoline, diesel and non-rechargeable hybrids were in the minority with 10.1% of the market last month (2.8% gasoline, 3.7% diesel, 3.6% hybrids).

Models

As expected, in late June, the Tesla Model Y achieved a massive result in Norway with 2,533 deliveries, which is 17% of all new cars. It enabled it to strengthen its #1 spot year-to-date with 6,130 units.

The second-best model for the month and for the year is the Volkswagen ID.4 with respectively 1,244 and 4,311 units.

The third best last month was the Skoda Enyaq iV with 1,052 units, which combined with the Volkswagen ID.4 and 371 Audi Q4 e-tron, means a total of 2,667 MEB-based crossover/SUVs.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – 2022 YTD