During the second quarter of this year, Nissan delivered 172,612 cars, which is 38.4% less than a year ago. A worrying sign is that the decrease in sales accelerated compared to the first quarter.

Unfortunately, also the all-electric Nissan LEAF noted a significant decrease in deliveries. Last quarter, 3,251 LEAFs were delivered, which is 32.3% less than a year ago.

That's about 1.9% of the total Nissan brand sales in Q2 (5.0% of passenger cars), but the volume is far below what we saw in the LEAF's best years.

Nissan LEAF sales in the US - Q2 2022

So far this year, Nissan LEAF sales amounted to 7,622 (down 1.4% compared to 2021).

Cumulatively, Nissan sold 173,332 LEAFs in the US since December 2010 and is slowly moving towards a milestone of 200,000.

It means that once the all-new Nissan Ariya arrives, it will pretty quickly trigger the federal tax credit phase-out (at 200,000) - most likely at some point in 2023.

Nissan Ariya reservations opened in November (see specs of the Ariya here), for the market scheduled for Fall 2022. However, most recently, Nissan stopped taking orders for the 2023 Ariya because demand already exceeded expected supply.

Meanwhile, the 2023 model year LEAF starting prices increased by $400 and trims/specs changed a bit compared to 2022.

Let's take a look at the offer:

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19" $45,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $39,625 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD 19" $48,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $42,625 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19" (limited) $53,450 +$1,175 $7,500 $47,125 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19" $58,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $52,625 2022 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh) 16" $27,800 +$1,095 $7,500 $21,395 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh) 17" $35,800 +$1,095 $7,500 $29,395

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19" FWD 91 300 mi*

(483 km) 7.2 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD 19" FWD 91 285 mi*

(459 km) 7.2 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19" (limited) FWD 91 285 mi*

(459 km) 7.2 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19" AWD 91 265 mi*

(426 km) 4.8 2022 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh) 16" FWD 40 149 mi*

(240 km) 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh) 17" FWD 60 212 mi*

(341 km)

* estimated/unofficial values