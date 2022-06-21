Nissan has announced pricing for the refreshed 2023 Leaf in the United States and the starting MSRP is now $27,800, $400 higher than the equivalent 2022 model.

The price is before subsidies and a $1,095 destination and handling fee, which means buyers eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 can bring the price down to around $21,400. The updated pricing makes the 2023 Leaf about $1,200 more expensive than its main competitor, the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV, which starts at $26,595 before subsidies and destination charge.

Besides the slight increase in pricing, Nissan has also streamlined the 2023 Leaf lineup to offer just the two most popular models, S and SV Plus. The 2023 Nissan Leaf S features a 40-kWh battery enabling an estimated EPA range of 149 miles (240 kilometers) and a 110-kW (147-horsepower) front-mounted electric motor.

Available from $35,800, the 2023 Leaf SV Plus features the larger 60-kWh pack offering a 212-mile (341-kilometer) estimated EPA range and a more powerful 160-kW (214-horsepower) motor.

"LEAF continues to deliver on its promise of quality, innovation and value. A competitive price point paired with a host of standard technology features and refreshed design makes Nissan LEAF a truly attractive option for anyone considering an EV." Aditya Jairaj, director, EV Marketing and Sales, Nissan U.S.

For the 2023 model year, the Nissan Leaf has received a redesigned grille, front fascia and headlights, as well as new optional 17-inch multi-spoke wheels. Additionally, the Leaf now features the new Nissan brand logo.

On the inside, the 2023 Leaf features new black cloth seating upholstery with gray finishers on the S grade or gloss black finishers on SV Plus.

All Nissan Leaf models feature the Safety Shield 360 suite as standard, including six active driver assistance technologies, while SV Plus models add ProPilot Assist hands-on driver assist system and Intelligent Around View Monitor.

The 2023 Nissan Leaf is already on sale across the United States and will arrive in dealerships this summer.