Nissan has officially revealed the upcoming 2023 Leaf electric hatchback, which it will sell alongside the new Ariya crossover, the brand's second EV. The new Leaf features a refreshed exterior design and a revised model lineup to provide more value for EV shoppers.

Nissan says the refreshed 2023 Leaf will make its official debut in the coming days at the 2022 New York International Auto Show. The upcoming show runs from April 15-24, 2022. The automaker expects the Leaf to go on sale this summer 2022.

The 2023 Leaf will come in just two trim levels: S and SV Plus. The brand looked at which configurations and features most customers were choosing so it could develop grades that work to satisfy buyers' needs at the best value. The more expensive 2023 SV Plus gets new 5-spoke 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. The upper grade will also come standard with Nissan's ProPilot Assist4, which is a hands-on driver-assist system.

As you can see from the images in the gallery below, the 2023 Leaf has a refreshed front end, grille, bumper, and headlights. In addition, the brand's badge is updated and illuminated. Nissan says it also focused on improving the electric car's aerodynamics. Changes on the inside are at a minimum. The steering wheel gets the updated Nissan badge and there's a new start-up video.

Gallery: 2023 Nissan Leaf

33 Photos

The 2023 Leaf S features a 40 kWh battery pack and a 110 kW motor that combine to produce 147 horsepower. The SV Plus gets a 60 kWh pack, a more powerful 160 kW motor, and 214 horsepower. Updated range estimates will be available closer to the refreshed 2023 Leaf's launch date, though they should closely match the 2022 model's electric range.

Nissan already lowered its prices with the launch of the 2022 Leaf. The brand says 2023 pricing for both grades will remain comparable to 2022 pricing. Nissan's vehicles are still eligible for the $7,500 tax credit as well.