The Nissan Ariya electric crossover will embark on an epic journey alongside British adventurer Chris Ramsey, driving from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole.

Nissan says this will be the world's first all-electric driving adventure, with Ramsey and team traveling in an Ariya e-4ORCE over 27,000 kilometers (16,777 miles) across several regions and continents, in temperatures ranging from -30⁰C to 30⁰C (-22F to 86⁰F).

Chris Ramsey will be the first person to drive from pole to pole in a vehicle of any type, starting the journey in the Arctic and descending through North, Central and South America, before crossing to Antarctica. As you can imagine, the route will take Ramsey and the team through some of the world's most extreme and beautiful scenery, including snow-covered glacial landscapes, treacherous mountain climbs and vast desert dunes.

To be able to withstand the extreme conditions and the chronic lack of paved roads lying ahead, the Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE will undergo several modifications, including a custom rugged exterior treatment consisting of upgraded wheels, tires and suspension. The main vehicle will be accompanied by a second, modified Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE that will act as a support vehicle.

Nissan's press release fails to address a "minor" detail, namely how the team will recharge the Nissan Ariya's battery pack in areas like the Arctic and Antarctica. We're sure they've got a plan, though, considering that the 389-horsepower Ariya e-4ORCE is estimated to cover up to 265 miles per charge in ideal conditions.

The AWD model features Nissan's most advanced all-wheel control technology that's said to accurately manage power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability.

For Chris Ramsey, the Pole to Pole expedition will be the second major one in an EV after he completed the 10,000-mile Mongol Rally over 56 days in 2017 driving his own Nissan Leaf.

"Our mission is to show that electric vehicles can tackle the harshest of environments – from the bitter cold of the poles to the hot and humid jungles of South America, and illustrate that they are exhilarating to drive whilst meeting the daily demands of drivers around the world. It's fantastic to see such an important and innovative global brand partner with our expedition." Chris Ramsey, founder of Pole to Pole

The adventure will start in March 2023.