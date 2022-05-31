The Lexus Electrified Sport concept will be making its first public appearance outside Japan at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK (June 23-26).

The EV concept will feature in a bespoke display in the Festival of Speed's Electric Avenue, an area dedicated to electrified vehicles. Unfortunately, Lexus does not say anything about the Electrified Sport concept going up the Goodwood hill.

Lexus says the Electrified Sport study embodies the brand's vision for a future all-electric, high-performance sports car while at the same time capturing the spirit of the legendary Lexus LFA.

"Lexus will develop a next generation battery EV sports car that inherits the driving taste, or the 'secret sauce,' of the performance cultivated by the development of the LFA."

Seen by many as a potential successor to the iconic LFA, the bold-looking coupe study was among the 15 battery electric vehicle concepts revealed by Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda in December 2021.

Gallery: Lexus Future Battery Electric Supercar

10 Photos

The luxury brand promises it "will extract the full potential of its vehicles through electrification, strengthening the fundamentals of linear acceleration/deceleration, brake feeling and exhilarating handling to deliver an even more enjoyable driving experience."

The Electrified Sport production supercar will take things to the next stage as far as the Lexus Driving Signature is concerned, the automaker says. The electric supercar is expected to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in the low two-second range and offer a cruising range of more than 435 miles (700 kilometers).

When it reaches production—a timeline hasn't been provided yet—the Lexus Electrified Sport may use new solid-state battery technology "to achieve authentic high performance." Toyota last year revealed plans to install solid-state batteries in production EVs from the second half of the decade.

The production model previewed by the Electrified Sport will be part of a full lineup of BEVs Lexus will launch by 2030 under its Lexus Electrified brand vision.

By the end of the decade, Lexus plans to sell only electric cars in China, Europe and North America, before ending ICE car sales for good by 2035.