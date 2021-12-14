Probably the most exciting out of all the electric vehicles shown by Toyota today is the Lexus Electrified Sport study that announces the automaker’s intention to make an all-electric hypercar. Interestingly, Lexus has opted to retain the proportions of the original LFA, so this means it has a long hood and a small greenhouse set way back in the car

It doesn’t quite mimic the LFA when it comes to the shape of the rear end, which is more tapered and lower in the Electrified Sport, but the manufacturer’s inspiration from the old model is pretty obvious. Most manufacturers would have chosen a more midship-like layout for a hypercar, so this will make the production model quite unique among its peers.

And we’re not speculating about the LFA connection - Lexus says that with the Electrified Sport it

Will develop a next-generation battery EV sports car that inherits the driving taste, or the secret sauce, of the performance cultivated via the development of the LFA. We will extend the driving taste refined this way to other models as we evolve Lexus into a brand centred on battery EVs. With bold proportions and low ride height essential to a sports car, it will showcase the unique driving performance of a Lexus and become a model that symbolizes the future of the brand.

The promised performance numbers place it among the quickest-accelerating cars in the world, alongside the Tesla Model S Plaid, Lotus Evija or the Rimac Nevera. Lexus says it will accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 2.5 seconds and it’s designed to run from a solid state battery, although it may not have one available at launch.

Promised ‘cruising range’ is 700 km (435 miles), although we don’t know if this is with a solid state battery or which test cycle it is calculated on. The manufacturer made no mention when it intends to produce this or any of the other vehicles shown today.