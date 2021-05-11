The hypercar arena is never going to be populated too densely. These machines are purely the preserve of the rich and famous…sports stars, rock stars…and the multi-billionaire!

This car is insanely fast, and insanely expensive. Yes, we’re talking about the Lotus Evija. Let’s get right down into the details.

Lotus see the Evija as a ‘halo car’ for their brand…a pathway to their future. Their CEO, on launching the car, said that they want to re-establish the brand in the hearts and minds of sports car fans on the global stage. Well, the stunning Evija may very well do the trick!

