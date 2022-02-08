Following the release of new photos with the RZ 450e electric crossover, Lexus has dropped two additional images of another upcoming electric model, which for now is known as the Electrified SUV.

Both prototypes were previewed in December 2021 along with an array of upcoming EVs from Lexus and parent company Toyota. Little is known about the Lexus Electrified SUV other than it appears to be larger than the RZ and it shares design cues with the latter.

At the front, the Electrified SUV boasts the same reinterpretation of the Lexus spindle grille for the electric era, sleek LED headlights, an off-road-flavored bumper, and a long hood that plunges toward the front.

Seen from the side, the electric SUV looks quite conventional aside from the rearview cameras replacing traditional mirrors, and blacked out windows that keep the interior safe from prying eyes and cover the B- and C- pillars.

Other distinctive details include the pop-out door handles, muscular-looking fenders, and taillights that extend well into the rear fenders.

Out back, the Lexus Electrified SUV features a massive bumper with vertical vent creases and a skid plate-like element, as well as a full-width LED taillight bar. It’s an attractive-looking SUV overall, though it will most likely suffer changes on the road to production.

Speaking of production, Lexus has not revealed yet when the Electrified SUV will be manufactured and on which platform.

The brand’s first EV built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform, the RZ 450e, will be fully unveiled this spring. The model will share underpinnings with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra.

Toyota and Lexus plan to offer 30 EVs by the end of the decade, which is an ambitious target but far from impossible given the Japanese company’s industrial might. At the preview event late last year, Lexus showed four existing prototypes—RZ, Electrified SUV, Electrified Sedan, and Electrified Sport Concept.

If we were to speculate, the next model to launch after the RZ 450e should be the Electrified SUV.