Toyota and Lexus surprised everyone in mid-December 2021 by previewing an entire fleet of electric vehicles that will be launched by 2030.

The event was also the first public appearance of the first of several Lexus EVs slated to debut in the coming years. We're talking about the RZ 450e, a compact crossover SUV that shares the e-TNGA electric vehicle platform with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra.

While there weren't that many images released at the event, they clearly revealed that the RZ 450e looks like a proper Lexus and not a rebadged Toyota. Now, Lexus has dropped two more photos of the RZ 450e that give us a better look at the electric crossover’s profile and rear end.

We'll let the photos do the talking, though we will say the Lexus RZ 450e looks more athletic and sleeker than its Toyota and Subaru counterparts. The black treatment for the C pillars along with the stylish headlights and taillights help make the RZ 450e look more distinctive.

Gallery: Lexus RZ 450e

6 Photos

No photos of the interior have been revealed yet, but it will be interesting to see to what extent the RZ 450e's cabin will resemble the one in the Toyota bZ4x.

According to a statement from Lexus president Koji Sato added to the brand's 2021 sales report, Lexus will debut the RZ 450e this spring. We're pretty sure that he refers to the unveiling and not the market launch, as the 2023 Toyota bZ4X for example will be arriving at US dealers in mid-2022.

"We will also accelerate the development of electric vehicles starting with the BEV exclusive model 'RZ' in spring, we will release a series of new models that will accompany the lifestyles of a variety of customers. Please look forward to the future of Lexus."

At this point, there's no information regarding the Lexus RZ 450e's powertrain, but we wouldn't be too surprised to learn that it shares the 160 kW (215 hp) dual-motor setup and 72.8 kWh battery with the 2023 Toyota bZ4X AWD.