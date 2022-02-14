Lexus continues to drop new photos of some of the future electric vehicles it has previewed in mid-December 2021 at the corporate battery electric vehicle (BEV) announcement made by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda.

Following new images of the RZ 450e and, more recently, the Electrified SUV concept, the luxury brand has released a gallery of new pictures and an animated video of its as-yet-unnamed next-generation battery electric supercar.

One of 15 Toyota and Lexus EVs previewed on December 14, this new high-performance sports coupe will be part of a full lineup of BEVs Lexus will launch by 2030 under its Lexus Electrified brand vision. By the end of the decade, Lexus plans to sell only electric cars in China, Europe and North America, before ending ICE car sales altogether by 2035.

While it's probably too early to talk about the model's name, Lexus makes no secret of the fact that it will be a reinterpretation of the iconic LFA for the electric age.

"With the bold proportions and low ride height required for a high-performance sports car, the new model symbolizes the future of the Lexus brand while also reviving the spirit of the iconic Lexus LFA."

The automaker quotes a 0-62 mph acceleration time "in the low two-second range" and a driving range exceeding 435 miles (700 km), "thanks to the possible use of solid-state batteries"—Toyota recently revealed plans to install solid-state batteries in production EVs from the middle of the decade.

Lexus says that future Lexus Electrified models will deliver "a unique driving experience founded on linear vehicle responses that are constantly faithful to the driver's intentions, with seamless connection of deceleration, steering and acceleration at all times."

Needless to say, a flagship model like the battery electric supercar will stretch all these attributes to their limits.