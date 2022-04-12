The Chrysler Airflow is already undergoing a styling update despite the fact that it debuted only three months ago as a concept vehicle.

Automakers don't usually update concept cars, unless they're really serious about bringing them into production at some point. That seems to be the case with the Chrysler Airflow, which is getting a revised look for the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

Scheduled for April 13 at 11:45 am EDT, the unveiling will show a new look for Chrysler's all-electric Airflow Concept, originally revealed in January at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Chrysler says the Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the brand, although customers will have to wait until 2025 for the automaker's first battery-electric production model. It remains to be seen how many of the design cues from the Chrysler Airflow will make it to the production model due in three years.

Gallery: Chrysler Airflow Concept

63 Photos

To give us a taste of the revised Airflow's design, Chrysler has released a teaser image that shows the concept's "grille" and light bar that unites the headlights. Both are different; the light bar now incorporates two blitz-like features and a U-shaped element instead of the winged Chrysler badge, while the grille pattern has changed in the upper part.

That's all Chrysler is willing to show for now, but we imagine there are more changes to the Airflow Concept. Fortunately, we only have to wait until tomorrow to see the revised battery-electric concept.

The automaker does not hint at any powertrain updates, so the vehicle should feature the same dual-motor AWD setup with 300 kW (402 hp) and a 118-kWh battery enabling a driving range of 350-400 miles (563-643 km).

The first Chrysler EV will be a crossover built on the STLA Large platform that will borrow a lot of the Airflow Concept's styling and technology. It will be followed by "one or two" more electric SUVs, as Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell told MotorTrend earlier this year. An all-electric Chrysler minivan is also in the cards, but a 300 sedan is not. By 2028, Chrysler plans to offer an all-electric vehicle lineup.