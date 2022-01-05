The Chrysler Airflow Concept is finally official as Stellantis has formally unveiled it at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

Previewed during Stellantis EV Day and Software Day presentations in late 2021, the Airflow previews Chrysler’s first battery electric vehicle due in 2025 as the brand pledges to move to an all-electric lineup by 2028.

Representing “the future direction of the Chrysler brand,” the Airflow Concept provides an enticing glimpse into the carmaker’s all-electric future and design language, as well as the fully connected customer experiences and advanced mobility features the future EVs will offer.

Sleek styling hints at what electric Chryslers will look like

From a design standpoint, the Airflow Concept proudly displays the Chrysler Wing logo tied into a cross-car grille/light blade illuminated with crystal LED lighting.

The vehicle boasts an elegant yet athletic profile thanks to the low ride height, streamlined, two-tone roof line, and muscular haunches. On top of that, the long wheelbase and wide track, along with the large 22-inch wheels, contribute to a dramatic stance while also delivering “excellent handling and performance dynamics.”

At the back, the crystal LED taillights are united by a light bar that accentuates the vehicle’s wide stance, with illuminated Airflow lettering placed between the lamps. Despite using an illustrious name from Chrysler's past, the only reference to aerodynamics in the press release is about the "aerodynamic, smooth underbody" that helps the car achieve optimum driving range.

Inside, the Chrysler Airflow evokes an open, airy lounge area thanks to the panoramic roof, functional and ambient lighting, soft leather seats resting on a pedestal base, and technology that is integrated seamlessly in the cabin in the form of dark glass sculptures. The crystalized textures on the start/stop button and steering wheel controls are a nice touch.

The cabin is a connected hub with customized space for each occupant

The interior is much more than just a nice place to spend time in. The Airflow integrates the new STLA Brain electrical/electronic (E/E) and software architecture and STLA SmartCockpit to deliver seamless connectivity for driver and passengers. The cabin is a connected hub that brings a consumer’s digital lifestyle into the vehicle, with advanced technology creating a customized space for each occupant.

The user experience employs multi-layered and high-contrast graphics to provide an easy to use and understand appearance. Using a menu-based format, the screens can be personalized, simplified and grouped based on individuals and interests.

Information on the screens can be shared with all passengers by swiping, with each screen acting as a personalized space to access the digital world via connected entertainment, apps and downloads. There’s even a built-in camera in each seat that enables occupants to participate in a group video conference.

Obviously, the Airflow Concept benefits from over-the-air (OTA) updates as well as AI-based applications such as navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce marketplace and payment services.

Up to 400 miles of range and a 300 kW (402 hp) AWD powertrain

Stellantis does not reveal on which platform the Chrysler Airflow is built, but says it is powered by two 150 kW (201 hp) electric drive motors, one in the front and one in the rear, powered by a battery designed to achieve 350–400 miles (563–643 km) on a single charge and offer fast-charging functionality.

Judging by the estimated range and output, it could be the STLA Medium architecture that Stellantis has announced for 2024. We also learn that the concept is designed to accommodate larger capacity EDMs, “offering the potential for future high performance applications.”

Chrysler also says the Airflow Concept is equipped with the STLA AutoDrive Level 3 autonomous driving system—also upgradable via OTA updates.