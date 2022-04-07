The livestream of Tesla's much-anticipated Cyber Rodeo event to celebrate the opening of Giga Texas can be viewed live here starting at 10 PM Eastern on April 7, 2022.

This evening, Tesla is hosting its Cyber Rodeo event at the Gigafactory in Texas. The doors open at 5 PM Eastern, but the streamed event doesn't begin until much later at 10 PM Eastern.

It's not entirely clear what Tesla plans to show at the event, but we do know that a pair of Cybertrucks is on hand and we do expect to see the new made-in-Texas Model Ys displayed too.

Of course, Elon Musk will be present and it's believed that Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz will attend too.

So be sure to tune in tonight to catch the big event live right here.