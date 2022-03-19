The entry-level version of the best-selling battery-electric car in the U.S. - Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD - is no longer expected to be delivered this year when it comes to newly placed orders.

The manufacturer's website shows that the estimated delivery time for the base version is January 2023.

There is a way to get the car sooner, in 2022, but it requires selecting some options:

20" Induction Wheels ($2,000): October, 2022

Paint (Blue - $1,000, Black - $1,500 or Red - $2,000): October, 2022

Full Self-Driving Capability ($12,000): June, 2022

The manufacturer appears to prioritize orders with options to simply increase revenues and potentially also margins per vehicle.

However, considering the price increases, the cars with options are getting more and more expensive.

In recent weeks, Tesla has noticeably increased prices of all its cars in the US (after a smaller increase of NCM-powered Model 3/Model Y).

In the case of the Model Y LR AWD, the price increased by a total of $4,000, from $58,990 to $62,990 (without DST). Let's recall that at the end of December 2020, the price was $48,490. In other words, the base price increased by $14,500 or 30% within 15 months.

For reference, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD now starts at $54,490, compared to $45,490 at the end of December 2020. The increase is $9,000 or 20% within 20 months.

The entry-level Tesla Model 3 RWD (former SR+) is less expensive, but as it turns out, despite the fact that the current version is equipped with the LFP battery, it's also more expensive. It starts at $46,990, compared to $36,490 at the end of 2021. The increase is $10,500 or 29%.

The Model 3 RWD has an estimated delivery time of August 2022 (July, if combined with bigger wheels or optional paid colors). The Full Self-Driving Capability (FSD) option accelerates the estimated delivery time to May.