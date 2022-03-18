Porsche's annual press conference held earlier today included important information such as the 2021 financial results and sales, as well as updated electrification goals.

Regarding the latter, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume announced that the company is expecting 80% of its vehicle sales to be all-electric by 2030.

Obviously, this will be achieved in steps, with Blume noting that almost 40% of all new Porsche vehicles delivered in Europe last year were already at least partly electric—plug-in hybrids or fully electric models. In the coming years, Porsche will accelerate the electrification of its lineup significantly.

"In 2025, half of all new Porsche sales are expected to come from the sale of electric vehicles – i.e. all-electric or plug-in hybrid. In 2030, the share of all new vehicles with an all-electric drive should be more than 80 percent."

To achieve this ambitious target, Porsche will add new battery-electric models to its EV lineup, which currently only consists of the Taycan. Last year, Porsche sold 41,296 Taycans, with the EV overtaking the 911's 38,464 sales. Speaking of the 911, Blume confirmed that a hybrid version (not PHEV) is coming soon.

The first to arrive will be the next-generation Macan SUV in 2023. Based on the PPE platform co-developed with Audi, the Macan EV will coexist with the existing ICE-powered Macan for a couple of years.

The next big EV launch after the Macan will be the 718 Cayman/Boxster replacement, which Blume confirmed to arrive in 2025 as an EV-only model. While its styling will draw inspiration from the Mission R Concept, the electric 718 will reportedly use the PPE architecture. According to a report from Automobilwoche, production could start as early as 2023 in Zuffenhausen, Germany.

In 2026, Porsche will launch its electric flagship, known internally as the K1. The model will be built on the same PPE platform at the company's plant in Leipzig, Germany.

To achieve the electrification goals, new products will be key but not enough. Porsche says it is investing in premium charging stations together with partners as well as in its own charging infrastructure.

The carmaker also promises that "further extensive investments are flowing into core technologies such as battery systems and module production."

For example, high-performance battery cells are being developed and produced by Porsche's newly founded Cellforce Group subsidiary, with series production expected to start by 2024.