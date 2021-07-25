BASF has officially announced that it has been selected as the exclusive cell development partner by Cellforce Group (CFG), a joint venture between Porsche and Customcells, for its next-generation lithium-ion battery.

As a chemical company, BASF's role is strictly related to providing high-energy HED NCM cathode active materials that are key to producing high-performance battery cells.

Cellforce's batteries will be special ones. Once the production starts in 2024, with an initial capacity of at least 100 MWh annually, the batteries will be used for about 1,000 motorsport and high-performance vehicles per year. That would translate to an average of 100 kWh per vehicle.

BASF says that its cathode active materials show very high cycle stabilities right from the start and are particularly good at fast charging.

The company is also "very committed to adapting the cathode active materials to the requirements of next generation silicon anodes."

BASF precursor cathode active materials (green and brown powder), lithium carbonate (white powder) and cathode active materials (black powder).

BASF will supply Cellforce Group using two new plants - precursor cathode active materials plant in Harjavalta, Finland and cathode active materials in Schwarzheide, Germany. Important part of the company's approach is recycling.

"With its production plants for precursor cathode active materials in Harjavalta, Finland, and for cathode active materials in Schwarzheide, Germany, BASF will be able to provide battery materials with an outstanding sustainability record for both responsible and reliable sourcing of raw materials aiming for the lowest carbon footprint along the supply chain as of 2022. To close the loop, production waste from the future Cellforce Group battery plant will be recycled at BASF’s prototype plant for battery recycling in Schwarzheide, Germany. Lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese will be recycled in a hydrometallurgical process and re-introduced into BASF’s production process for cathode active materials."

Meanwhile, the rest of the Volkswagen Group will switch to a single, mainstream all-electric platform and a single form factor of battery cells (with different chemistries) to lower costs.