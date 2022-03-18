Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. This week includes news about GM and Canada, Japan, Atlanta, Kodiak Robotics, and more. Check it out here.

Music

General Motors will start the production of music ... I mean the Lyriq, starting next week. On Tuesday, GM announced the company will begin production of Cadillac Lyriq customer units on Monday, March 21, 2022, at its plant in Tennessee.

The Lyriq is the first of a new lineup of EVs and SUVs for the brand and starts at around $59,990. GM has generated a ton of interest for the Lyriq, with over 220,000 inquiries for additional information on the vehicle. Eventually, GM hopes to exclusively make electric vehicles by 2030.

In-Road Charging

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure has been a huge obstacle to widespread EV adoption. However, a team of engineers, researchers, and scientists at Utah State University’s National Science Foundation ASPIRE (Advancing Sustainability through Powered Infrastructure for Roadway Electrification) Engineering Research Center are working on in-road, wireless electric vehicle charging systems throughout roadways in the US. Experts estimate about $30 billion a year may be spent to electrify all interstates with two lanes in each direction. Check out the video for more info.

Electric Europe

Get ready, Europe. Ford has announced plans to launch seven new EVs (three passenger and four commercial) in Europe. The ultimate goal is zero emissions in Europe by 2035. In addition, the company aims to open a battery-assembly site in Germany and a nickel cell manufacturing joint venture in Turkey. The news follows a huge government initiative to encourage EV adoption.

Grande News

The financially troubled Chinese company, Evergrande, has been given the green light to start sales of its electric vehicles. Evergrande has been facing some challenging times, but finally received some good news and will start accepting pre-orders for its Hengchi 5 in Q2 of this year. The model starts at 200,000 yuan. Since 2018, Evergrande has invested 47.4 billion yuan in the new energy vehicle industry.

