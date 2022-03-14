The Tesla Model Y becomes one of the hottest electric vehicles in China and currently is the crucial model for the brand, as the Model 3 volume significantly decreased.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data, Tesla sold in China some 23,200 Made-in-China (MIC) cars (up 27% year-over-year) and exported 33,315.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries.

An interesting thing is that most of Tesla's local sales in China happen to be the Model Y, which with 18,593 was up 302% year-over-year (although a year ago the Model Y was barely ramping up).

The sales volume in February was high enough to exceed all other premium crossover/SUVs in China. CnEVPost noted that top Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW models were under 10,000 units (Mercedes-Benz GLC - 9,958, Audi Q5 - 8,859, BMW - X3 8,819).

Among mainstream New Energy Vehicles, only the BYD Song PHEV was slightly higher at 22,754. The BYD Tang was third at 10,026.

external_image

Things are different in the case of the MIC Tesla Model 3, which with 4,607 units in February, is down 66% year-over-year, compared to a 78% decline in January.

Because of Tesla's specific production and sales/export approach, there is a big chance that we will see a big surge in Model 3 sales in China in March. The last month of a quarter was usually the strongest.

Nonetheless, as of January-February, Tesla sold in China several Model Y per each Model 3 sold, and exports most of the production.

external_image

To match Q1 2021, Tesla would have to sell more than 45,000 Model 3 in March in China. It's not impossible, but might be difficult, considering that the previous record was slightly above 30,000.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Tesla increased prices of NCM-powered versions of the Tesla Model 3/Model Y in China, while the estimated delivery times extended by a few weeks. Prices increased also in North America and Europe.

Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
