Few cars could beat the Tesla Model S Plaid and none of them run on gasoline. Not even some of the world’s most expensive and most powerful supercars, like the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a car with a powerful 780-horsepower naturally-aspirated V12 engine can match it. The Lambo is lighter and it is quicker to get off the line, but it’s almost immediately caught by the Tesla.

Officially, the Aventador SVJ sprints to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.7 seconds and its top speed is in excess of 217 mph (350 km/h). This means that it is a bit slower to accelerate than the Model S Plaid, although at the very top end, given a long enough runway, even if the Tesla takes the initial lead, it will at one point come screaming past.

But what about in a shorter race? Well, Hoonigan measured these two vehicles in 1,000- and 1,500-foot races, and the Lambo never won once. It still sprints quicker than the Tesla at first, but then it loses its initial lead, and it then doesn’t have enough space to show off its superior speed and acceleration at higher speeds.

In the rolling race, the Lamborghini’s off-the-line advantage disappears and it is in this third and final race that the Tesla pulls the biggest lead, finishing the race two car lengths ahead (at the 1,500-foot marker). It is worth noting that if the Aventador would have been slightly modified or on even better tires to allow it to put even more power down, then these races would have been even closer.