It's yet another carwow electric versus gas battle. This time, we get the popular Tesla Model 3 Performance versus the completely redesigned 2022 Audi RS 3.

The Tesla Model 3 is selling exceedingly well across the globe thanks to its impressive electric range, futuristic design, roomy interior, and eager acceleration. It's also relatively affordable, at least in its base configuration, which comes in at about $45,000. However, if you want the variant with the quickest acceleration, you have to choose the $59,000 Model 3 Performance.

The Audi RS 3 is the high-performance configuration of the German luxury brand's A3 compact car, which is a direct competitor with the Model 3. Keep in mind, Tesla has said in the past that it's not working to compete with other EV makers, but rather, gas-powered cars. In fact, the Model 3 is the first electric car to outsell its gas-powered rivals.

Audi hasn't yet released the latest RS 3's starting price, but it's expected to cost about the same as the Model 3 Performance. It's also important to note that while the brand is offering a hatchback version of the RS 3 in Europe, US shoppers will only be able to get it as a sedan.

The redesigned all-wheel-drive 2022 RS 3 is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine that makes 401 horsepower. Audi notes that the completely designed RS 3 can tackle a zero-to-60-mph sprint in 3.8 seconds. Meanwhile, according to Tesla, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Model 3 Performance rockets to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds.

If EV adoption continues on its current trajectory, there may not be another gas-powered generation of cars like the Audi A3, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Perhaps the upcoming high-performance versions of all of these cars will be fully electric. What do you think?

Before checking out the video, place your bets in the comment section below. Then, watch the races to see which performance-oriented car is the winner.