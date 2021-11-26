Buying a car, usually the second most expensive thing after a home, is an important decision, which must take into account many factors.

Taylor Moore has recently decided to purchase a Tesla Model 3 Performance and used the results of his 6-month long research to create an outstanding buyers guide with great footage.

It's worth watching before the purchase of any Tesla Model 3 (RWD, Long Range AWD and Performance), as well as while searching for some accessories.

"Whether you’re buying a 2021 Tesla Model 3, 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance, or the 2022 Tesla Model 3, there are a ton of questions I had when purchasing that were answered in part online, but were considerations I needed to find on my own. Here are a ton of those pieces all combined into one video. If you’re in the market for a Tesla Model 3, you’ll need to go through a number of considerations in choosing to purchase, tips when purchasing your Tesla Model 3, Accessories that you need for your Tesla Model 3, and last, I’m providing a handful of fun pieces that I didn’t expect!"

The presentation is so good and detailed that we would love to see a similar thing also for other EVs.

The video is divided into four main categories with time stamps: