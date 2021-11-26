Buying a car, usually the second most expensive thing after a home, is an important decision, which must take into account many factors.
Taylor Moore has recently decided to purchase a Tesla Model 3 Performance and used the results of his 6-month long research to create an outstanding buyers guide with great footage.
It's worth watching before the purchase of any Tesla Model 3 (RWD, Long Range AWD and Performance), as well as while searching for some accessories.
"Whether you’re buying a 2021 Tesla Model 3, 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance, or the 2022 Tesla Model 3, there are a ton of questions I had when purchasing that were answered in part online, but were considerations I needed to find on my own. Here are a ton of those pieces all combined into one video. If you’re in the market for a Tesla Model 3, you’ll need to go through a number of considerations in choosing to purchase, tips when purchasing your Tesla Model 3, Accessories that you need for your Tesla Model 3, and last, I’m providing a handful of fun pieces that I didn’t expect!"
The presentation is so good and detailed that we would love to see a similar thing also for other EVs.
The video is divided into four main categories with time stamps:
- Considerations before purchasing (from 0:41)
0:39 2021 Tesla Model 3 Considerations in Purchasing
0:42 Tesla Model 3 Travel
1:21 Do You Own a Garage?
2:21 Can You Afford it?
3:01 Tesla Model 3 Climate Effects
4:01 Tesla Model 3: Performance vs Economics
- Tips when purchasing (from 4:57)
4:58 Tesla Model 3 Tips When Purchasing
5:02 Tesla EV Credits
5:30 Tesla Model 3 Choice
5:55 Tesla Model 3 Don’t Buy Self Driving
6:47 Tesla Model 3 Black Seats vs White Seats
7:14 Tesla Model 3 Inspection
- 10 fanstastic accessories (from 8:43)
8:46 Tesla Model 3 Accessories You need
8:54 Martian Wheels MW05 for Tesla Model 3
10:22 2021 Tesla Model 3 Tesmanian Floor Mats
11:09 Telsa Model 3 Storage Inserts
11:46 Tesla Model 3 Cup Holder Insert
12:06 Tesla Model 3 Screen Protector
12:28 Best WiFi for Tesla
13:23 Tesla Model 3 Jack Pad
13:51 Tesla Model 3 Trunk Hook
14:02 Dragy
- Fun surprises (from 14:32)
14:34 Fun Tesla Surprises I Didn’t Expect
14:39 Tesla Single Pedal Driving
15:07 Tesla Standalone LTE Network
15:41 Tesla Mobile Key Sharing
16:07 Tesla Model 3 Charging Port Door Opening
16:27 Tesla Heating and Cooling
16:50 Tesla Voice Commands
17:10 Tesla Model 3 Performance Speed
17:25 Tesla Rainbow Road Mode
17:43 Tesla Toybox
