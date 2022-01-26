Tesla just released its Q4 2021 earnings report and the numbers are impressive. Tesla again turned a profit, which makes that ten quarters in a row in which Tesla has reported a profit. And once again, Tesla beat expectations.

The main financial details from the Q4 2021 report are as follows:

  • $17.7 billion in revenue
  • $2.54  profit per share (Non-GAAP)

And here's what Tesla was expected to report, according to analysts.

  • Profit per share: ~ $2.30 to $2.51 per share
  • Revenue: ~ $17.112 to $17.416 billion

In terms of cash flow, Tesla states:

“Quarter-end cash and cash equivalents increased sequentially by $1.5B to $17.6B in Q4, driven mainly by free cash flow of $2.8B, partially offset by net debt and finance lease repayments of $1.5B. Our total debt excluding vehicle and energy product financing has fallen to just $1.4B at the end of 2021.”

Tesla previously announced that its 308,000 global deliveries of the Model YModel 3Model S and Model X combined in Q4 2021 was record-setting. That figure easily beats the previous high mark of 241,300 set in Q3 2021

Here's some of the additional info from Tesla:

external_image
external_image

You'll find Tesla's release in its entirety linked below. 

Tesla Q4 2021 Earnings Report

More information to follow from details released on the conference call later today.

