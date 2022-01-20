Kevin The Tech Ninja is a Tesla owner, but he's not a car guy. In fact, while he's reviewed a handful of EVs, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet Bolt EV, and GMC Hummer EV, he doesn't typically focus on cars.

That said, Kevin is passionate about EVs, and he'll take any opportunity he can get to review a new electric car. He was fortunate to get his hands on the all-new Rivian R1T, the first electric pickup truck to begin production and deliveries in the US. He was able to spend about five hours with the truck, and some of that time was spent driving.

For background, Kevin currently owns a Tesla Model 3 that he's had for almost four years. However, about a year ago, he was able to trade it for a Model X for a week, though he ended up buying a Model Y Performance.

Kevin makes it clear that he's not really a car reviewer, but he has definitely spent plenty of time in an EV. While many professional car reviews can be great, sometimes, we'd rather hear from an average guy or girl, since their impressions can be truly insightful and hit closer to home.

Like virtually everyone who's reviewed the R1T, Kevin is beyond impressed. In fact, he has so much to say, he says he'll provide another video soon with his "full impressions," though there are eight minutes of excellent content in the video above.

Kevin says the R1T is packed with features Tesla simply doesn't offer. Moreover, he adds that the R1T can do so many things that you just can't do in a Tesla. Perhaps that will change when the Cybertruck comes to market, but it's going to be at least another year until that happens.

He loves the R1T's massive frunk and the fact that it seems it can hold an excessive amount of weight. It also opens and closes with the push of a button. As far as storage is concerned, the R1T is incredibly unique. In addition to the generous frunk space, it has the signature gear tunnel, which is accessible from the cabin, as well as large cargo bins under the rear seats.

After taking us on an in-depth tour of the R1T's interior and features, Kevin gets on the road. He only spends a few minutes talking about his driving impressions, so we assume the follow-up video will get into more detail about the Rivian electric truck's driving dynamics and overall performance.

Kevin does share that the R1T takes its adaptive suspension to the next level with its various Drive Modes and Drift Mode. Each mode applies different suspension heights and throttle mapping. Despite the preset modes, you can adjust the settings on your own as well.

In the end, Kevin says that Rivian is not yet the next Tesla, but it's companies like Rivian and Lucid that could work to "shorten the gap" between Tesla and its rivals. These startup automakers have a long way to go as far as a charging network and ramped-up production are concerned, but it seems they have the tools to compete with Tesla, as well as the "cool factor" that draws people to the EVs.

Once you've had a chance to check out the video, scroll down to our comment section and let us know what you think of the R1T. Is Rivian the "next Tesla"? Can companies like Rivian and Lucid use their "cool factor" to not only push more people to consider an EV, but also to become driving forces in the competitive automotive industry?