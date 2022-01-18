YouTube channel TEDActuallyTalks just published its latest video about the Rivian R1T after owning it now for four weeks. As you may remember – especially if you're a fan of the first electric pickup truck in the US – we published an article covering this channel's R1T initial impressions video a few weeks ago, though it provided a whole lot more than just a few impressions.

If the first 20-minute video wasn't enough information, you'll likely enjoy the equally lengthy follow-up embedded above. TEDActuallyTalks has published a few shorter videos about the R1T as well, so check out the channel if you're interested.

Ted starts out by confessing that he's blown away by the R1T's drive modes and suspension setup, and he tends to focus on this for much of the video. He actually goes so far as to say it's Rivian's forte, as far as he's concerned. Ted says the heavy truck's hydraulic roll control system is unique and unmatched.

Regardless of whether you're in the market for a new truck, or whether you are a fan of EVs, it's hard not to admit that the R1T is a game-changer in so many ways. It accelerates quicker than many sports cars, it handles like a much smaller vehicle, and it's tremendously proficient off the pavement. Nonetheless, inside, the R1T is notably luxurious and well-built, making it just as much a modern family cruiser as it is a capable work machine.

While it may take some time to get traditional truck owners to see the benefits of electrification, we can only imagine that driving the R1T, as well as upcoming electric pickup trucks like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV could be enough to seal the deal for skeptics. As Ted explains, the R1T is like magic, it can do virtually anything, obviously within reason. Who doesn't want a tough and capable pickup truck that doubles as a sports car and a luxury cruiser?

Following suit with Ted's talk, we've heard from many R1T owners and reviewers who are blown away by the electric truck. While there's a whole lot to like, its versatility is arguably its greatest strength.

Much like Ted's previous video, there's a ton of information to digest here. He simply drives the truck for nearly 20 minutes while talking at length and in great detail about his experiences thus far. We appreciate the fact that it really seems as though Ted is just sharing freely, stream of consciousness if you will. The dialogue doesn't feel scripted, and the video isn't riddled with loads of obvious edits.

Check out the video and let us know what you think. What's your take on the R1T? Do you see Rivian having monumental success in the future?