Rivian, after producing the first thousand electric vehicles in 2021, is entering the crucial ramp-up phase, at its plant in Normal, Illinois.

The company's CEO, RJ Scaringe, shared a new, short video with dozens of brand new Rivian R1T electric pickups waiting at the plant's parking lot to be taken to customers.

It appears that there are roughly 20 vehicles in a line, and we saw at least three such lines, plus about several more in the fourth line. A total of at least 60, we guess.

"Love when these quality inspectors come to check on production ramp!"

Besides the R1T, Rivian also has started production of the Rivian R1S SUV and Rivian EDV vans for Amazon.

In this case, the numbers are probably much lower, because the first vehicles were completed in December.

It's all about the ramp-up right now, especially since the company has about 71,000 pre-orders for R1T/R1S and a contract for 100,000 EDV.

The Rivian R1T so far has been very well received, including winning the MotorTrend 2022 Truck Of The Year Award. In the case of R1S, no independent reviews have been released yet.

Rivian R1T specs: