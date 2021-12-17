Dacia Spring, the least expensive electric car in Europe, is storming the market with a significant milestone of 40,000 orders in just eight months.

We already saw that the Dacia Spring was doing great in October (third-most registered all-electric model in Western Europe with almost 5,300 units), but November might be even more spectacular.

According to the latest data from Best Selling Cars Blog, the Dacia Spring was the #1 model in Dacia's home market of Romania. The Spring noted 1,195 registrations and 10.4% of the market in November. The year-to-date number is 1,537, which means that the volume deliveries are just starting.

That's a tremendous achievement, as sales of other electric cars in Romania were not particularly high (1,914 total in the first nine months).

So what is happening? The price, of course - €17,890 ($20,200) or so, before incentives. The Dacia Spring is simply more affordable, plus it's a local brand (although the car is produced in China).

This is not only specific to Romania. Europe needs affordable entry-level electric cars, especially since the initial EV revolution happens in the high-end segment.

In November, the Dacia Spring was the top electric car (and 6th overall) in France - 2,895 units. In Germany, it was 657 units. Only those three markets add up to 4,747 in a single month.

We are eager to see the full stats for Europe for the month of November, but it would not surprise us if the Dacia Spring is selling at a rate of several thousand per month.

Dacia Spring Electric specs: