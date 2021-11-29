The passenger car registrations in Europe in the third quarter of 2021 amounted to 2,675,567 (down 23% year-over-year).
Data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) indicates strong growth of plug-in electric segment, despite the challenging supply constraints.
In total, some 548,972 (up 48%) new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the Q3 2021 in the European Union, EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK, which is 20.5% of the market.
All-electric cars have been recently substantially ahead of plug-in hybrids, while both types are not far behind the total hybrid volume.
Let's take a look at the data and charts.
2021 Q3
- BEVs (plus FCVs): 309,239 (up 57%) at 11.6% share
- PHEVs: 239,733 (up 39%) at 9% share
- Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 548,972 (up 48%) at 20.5% share
- HEVs: 588,429 (up 26%) at 22% share
- Total car market: 2,675,567 (down 23%)
2021 Q1-Q3
Year-to-date numbers also look impressive, as more than 1.5 million new plug-ins were registered (up 105% year-over-year), which represents over 17% of the market.
- BEVs (plus FCVs): 801,025 (up 91%) at 8.7% share
- PHEVs: 777,694 (up 121%) at 8.5% share
- Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 1,578,719 (up 105%) at 17.2% share
- HEVs: 1,871,017 (up 91%) at 20.4% share
- Total car market: 9,161,918 (up 7%)
BEVs, PHEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2021 Q1-Q3
The top six markets by volume in the period accounted for some 1.2 million registrations or over 76.4% of total sales:
- Germany – 478,121 (up 134%)
- UK – 212,181 (up 95%)
- France – 208,771 (up 88%)
- Norway – 109,139 (up 62%)
- Italy – 100,511 (up 236%)
- Sweden – 97,003 (up 72%)
Germany remains the dominant plug-in market in Europe right now with a volume higher than the next two countries combined. Italy continues to note the highest growth among the biggest markets.
In terms of market share, 15 countries are above 10% share. Norway is a stand alone leader and further improves its position towards 90%.
An important thing is that plug-ins improved their market share in basically all of the markets.
The 6 top countries by market share (above 20%) are:
- Norway - 84.7%
- Iceland - 48.0%
- Sweden - 41.7%
- Denmark - 30.8%
- Finland - 28.5%
- Germay - 23.7%
- Netherlands - 22.6%
- Switzerland - 22.2%
BEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2021 Q1-Q3
Germany, the UK, France, Norway and Italy were the largest all-electric car markets in Europe.
14 countries noted a BEV market share of at least 5%, while 8 exceeded 10%.
The top countries are:
- Norway - 62.5%
- Iceland - 24.2%
- Sweden - 16.1%
- Switzerland - 13.4%
- Austria - 12.7%
- Netherlands - 12.7%
- Germany - 11.7%
- Denmark - 10.7%
PHEVs - 2021 Q1-Q3
Germany, France, the UK, Sweden and Italy were the largest plug-in hybrid car markets in Europe.
The number of countries with a PHEV market share of at least 10% increased to 8.
The top countries are:
- Sweden - 25.6%
- Iceland - 23.8%
- Norway - 22.2%
- Finland - 20.3%
- Denmark - 20.0%
- Germany - 11.9%
- Belgium - 11.9%
- Portugal - 10.3%
* some data estimated
** only countries, for which data are available
*** all BEV charts include FCVs (negligible number)
Source: ACEA
