While the overall car market in Europe is in crisis mode and decreased 25% year-over-year in September, the plug-in electric cars are continuing to expand.

Last month, the total number of new passenger plug-in electric car registrations increased 42% year-over-year to 227,238, which is one of the best monthly results ever.

The result of the two trends (overall decrease and plug-in increase) is an outstanding market share of 23%, including 15% BEVs and 8% PHEVs.

An interesting thing is that the conventional hybrids - at 21% share - are now behind plug-ins. Diesel is in the spiral of death already with 18% share and falling.

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – September 2021

So far this year, over 1.58 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's also 17.3% of the total market (8.7% BEVs).

The most popular models

The two top-selling models for the month happened to be Teslas - the Model 3 with 24,952 registrations (but not a record), and the Model Y with a record of 9,496 registrations.

The Model 3 was the top-selling model of any kind and thanks to the September surge, it crossed 100,000 units year-to-date, strengthening its first place position - far above the second best Volkswagen ID.3, which was third in September (8,392) and is second YTD (53,037).

The top five for the month was completed by the Renault ZOE (6,808 but down some 40%) and Skoda Enyaq iV (6,048), which outsold the Volkswagen ID.4.

Top models last month:

Tesla Model 3 - 24,952 Tesla Model Y - 9,496 Volkswagen ID.3 - 8,392 Renault ZOE - 6,808 Skoda Enyaq iV - 6,048 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 5,527 Fiat 500 electric - 4,801 Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,752 Peugeot e-208 - 4,342 Dacia Spring Electric - 4,181

Top models year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 100,993 Volkswagen ID.3 - 53,037 Renault ZOE - 45,694 Volkswagen ID.4 - 38,305 Ford Kuga PHEV - 36,193 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 33,929 Hyundai Kona Electric - 32,299 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 31,736 Fiat 500 electric - 30,922 BMW 330e - 29,847

Top automotive groups year-to-date:

Finally, here are the top automotive groups by plug-in electric car sales volume in Europe:

Volkswagen Group - 25% share (Volkswagen brand - 10%) Stellantis - 13% share Daimler - 10% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 9%) BMW Group - 10% share (BMW brand at 9%) Hyundai Motor Group - 9%

Tesla noted 7% share so far this year.