In November, the number of new passenger car registrations in France amounted to 121,995 (down by 3% year-over-year).

The plug-in electric segment continues to expand, reaching 29,997 total (up 52% year-over-year), including 28,578 passenger plug-ins and 1,419 commercial vehicles.

Last month, passenger plug-ins set the fourth consecutive monthly record market share, reaching 23.4%.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 16,420 - up 71% at 13.5% market share

- up 71% at 13.5% market share Passenger PHEVs: 12,158 - up 33% at 10.0% market share

- up 33% at 10.0% market share Light commercial BEVs: 1,374 - up 45% at 4.3% market share

- up 45% at 4.3% market share Light commercial PHEVs: 45

Total plug-ins: 29,997 - up 52%

Plug-in car sales in France – November 2021

So far this year, over 275,000 new plug-ins were registered in France.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 138,938 - up 54%

- up 54% Passenger and Light commercial PHEVs: 125,744 - up 110%

- up 110% Light commercial BEVs: 10,619 - up 43%

- up 43% Total plug-ins: 275,776 - up 75%

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

One of the most interesting things that is happening in France is the surge of the Dacia Spring, which after the second-place finish in October, in November it is the most popular EV on the market and the 6th most popular car overall.

Dacia is part of the Renault Group so it might be treated like a home EV in the country (despite production in China), but more importantly, it's the least expensive electric model.

In total, 2,895 new Dacia Spring were registered, significantly more than the Renault ZOE (2,189 and down 26%) and the Tesla Model 3 (1,500, up 199%).

The Peugeot e-208 was fourth with 1,374 registrations, while the top plug-in hybrid - Peugeot 3008 PHEV noted 1,225 units. We can also note 642 Tesla Model Y (new best).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by L’Avere-France: