Human drivers have decent reflexes behind the wheel, but in order to take advantage of them, they actually need to be paying attention to the road. This Tesla Model X driver from Germany, Marcel, clearly was not paying attention when a truck driver’s unexpected lane change made him lose control and crash his electric SUV while driving on the autobahn.

The truck driver is still to blame, at least legally speaking, for making his lane change too suddenly (and especially for indicating at the very last moment before beginning the maneuver), but had the Tesla been on Autopilot or if the driver was actually paying attention, this frankly looks like an easily avoidable crash. It’s also worth noting that this happened at night and in the rain, which is why the Model X seemed to lose control so easily.

Another indicator that Marcel was not paying attention is how violently he jerks the steering wheel when he does finally see what is unfolding in front of him. This is clearly a panic reaction and in the spur of the moment, he overcompensates with the steering, and since the Model X is quite heavy, it’s easier to destabilize compared to a lighter, lower vehicle.

According to information presented by Wham Baam Teslacam, the damaged Model X was given a $60,000 repair quote and thus it was declared a total loss. Watch the video and let us know in the comments who you think is at fault here - did the German police rightfully accuse the truck driver, or can both parties be blamed for this accident?