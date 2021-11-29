Here we report on a recent crash involving a Tesla Model S that fell off a cliff left the car in pieces and totally destroyed, yet the occupant suffered only a few minor scratches. Even more impressive, the battery appears to have remained intact or mostly intact, as no fire damage is seen at the scene.

The incident, which occurred in Puerto Rico, was first reported on Twitter with the following info:

Model S P90D accident in Puerto Rico. Car fell through a cliff. Driver walked out alive with only an arm scratch. Happened yesterday. Thanks @elonmusk

for your innovative safety features!

To us, it looks as though the car was later cut apart, perhaps in an effort to recover it from the area in which it landed or maybe as part of the emergency response to get the driver out of the car. It's not clear as to why the vehicle has been dismantled so much, but the fact that the driver walked away with only a scratch is a testament to the ultimate goal of leading the way in terms of safety for every one of its cars at Tesla.

And here's another image from the scene:

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has often said that each and every Tesla is among the safest in its class and crash tests have proven this right on many occasions. Some tests have even found Teslas to be the safest vehicles on the road and in an instance such as this, where a car flies off a cliff, safety is certainly challenged and in this instance, the Model S was up to the task of protecting its occupant, despite the horrendous carnage to the car.

It's safe to say that the car is totalled, yet somehow the driver escaped with just a scratch. That in itself it close to a miracle, we think. Safety has always been a priority at Tesla and each of the 4 vehicles it currently produces have been tested by various agencies and have been found to be among the safest vehicles on the road, and this should be something to consider when buying your next car.