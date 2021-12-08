Peugeot will be another Stellantis brand that will go 100% all-electric in Europe by 2030, but not yet internationally.

Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson told Automotive News Europe that every new model launched in Europe by 2030 will be all-electric, but the lineup for international buyers will retain other powertrains:

"As we move on to the new [Stellantis] platforms, STLA Small, Medium, Large, by 2030 in Europe all of our models will be electric. But I still have to make sure I maintain internal-combustion offerings for my international customers."

According to the Stellantis EV Day 2021, the general electrification target is 70% of low emission vehicle (LEV) sales in Europe by 2030 (compared to 40% in the U.S.).

Some of the brands will switch to BEV faster than others, including:

DS - 100% BEVs by 2026

Alfa Romeo - 100% BEVs by 2027

Opel/Vauxhall - 100% BEVs by 2028

Peugeot - 100% BEVs by 2030

Peugeot's lineup is already electrified to 70% (70% of models are at least hybrids), according to the report, and by 2024, it will be electrified 100%.

The next-generation Peugeot 3008 will be all-electric - built on a new platform, we assume - and produced in Sochaux, France.

Linda Jackson reveals that the share of all-electric Peugeot e-208 out of the total Peugeot 208 volume is at about 20%, which is higher than the initially anticipated 10-15%. The car is based on the e-CMP platform, used by four brands: Peugeot, Citroën and Opel (with its British subsidiary Vauxhall).

The larger Peugeot e-2008 does not have as high a BEV share, because - according to the Peugeot CEO - it's more often a first car in a family. It would mean that customers require better specs to be confident to buy. Hopefully, new, more capable platforms will enable to attract more customers.