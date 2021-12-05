The Polestar 2 is an interesting electric car, but the most recent tests, conducted by Bjørn Nyland, reveal that its software is not yet fully refined, despite having one of the best infotainment systems,

Let's take a look at some of the problems, starting with the weird and a little bit humorous, but overall annoying, info about low range and an option to find a charging station that appears at low state-of-charge.

It would be a smart thing to have, but not when the vehicle is already at a fast charging station, actively charging. Moreover, it appears multiple times. The first time we can see it at 9:56 in the Bjørn's 1,000 km challenge video, described here. Then also at 11:30 (a half minute later)! The problem repeats at another charging stop (15:22) - it was hilarious:

"Don't tell me that I have low range when I'm charging! Stop it!"

Another problem is that multiple times, the voice control was not able to navigate to an Ionity fast charging station, which is a surprise in Europe.

The range of the navigation cannot be trusted, and during the test, Bjørn Nyland barely made it to the next charging stop, assuming that he had enough energy.

The infotainment touchscreen needs some tweaks in other areas too. At 14:29 we can see that the location of the "Unlock cable" button on the bottom of the screen can be accidentally pressed

At 22:17 we can see that the infotainment does not prevent from accidental change of charging limit (to a certain level SOC).

It's possible to accidentally change it while scrolling, and there is no notification or confirmation about the change.

Nonetheless, we must note that the software in the Polestar 2 is improving. For example, the vP1.7 update brings preheating ahead of charging when a fast charging station is set as a destination, improves charging power and adds some new features.