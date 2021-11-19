The Audi Q5 e-tron three-row electric SUV has finally made its official debut at Auto Guangzhou 2021, although its looks were not exactly a secret following the photos released in August by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Based on VW Group’s ubiquitous MEB electric vehicle platform, the Q5 e-tron is essentially a larger Q4 e-tron—or a more luxurious VW ID.6, depending on your perspective. As with the ID.6, it is exclusive to the Chinese market, at least until further notice.

Developed and built by the SAIC Volkswagen joint venture, the Q5 e-tron is 192 inches (4,876-mm) long, exactly the same as its VW cousin; the wheelbase is also identical at 116.7 inches (2,965 mm).

Gallery: 2022 Audi Q5 E-Tron

29 Photos

Audi shows two interior layouts in the official photos, a seven-seat configuration we gather will be standard and a six-seat version with captain’s chairs on the second row. As for the dashboard design, it looks identical to the Q4 e-tron.

The two Q5 e-tron SUVs in the gallery are badged “40” (the white car) and “50” (red), which are designations for the powertrain. The RWD Q5 e-tron 40 features a 201-hp electric motor mounted on the rear axle, whereas the AWD Q5 e-tron 50 quattro boasts 302 hp from two electric motors (one on each axle).

Both models feature an 83.4 kWh battery offering an NEDC range of 560 km (348 miles) on the RWD model and 520 km (323 miles) on the AWD variant. Audi China will also offer an entry-level Q5 e-tron 35 RWD model with 177 hp and a smaller 63.2 kWh battery, good for 420 km (261 miles) of range.

While the Q5 e-tron will be available only for Chinese customers, Europe and North America will get the Q6 e-tron riding on the more sophisticated PPE platform. Co-developed with Porsche, this EV-only architecture will also underpin the next-generation Macan EV.