Volkswagen Group’s family of China-exclusive EVs is about to gain a new member as photos of the Audi Q5 e-tron have just surfaced online.

Published by China’s MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) as part of the homologation process, the images reveal an SUV that looks quite familiar.

That’s because it’s the production version of the Concept Shanghai unveiled earlier this year in the Middle Kingdom. That said, the design language sends strong Q4 e-tron vibes, with very similar front and rear ends albeit more sheetmetal between the axles.

Actually, the 2,965 mm (116.7 in) wheelbase is identical with that of the VW ID.6, and that tells you that the Q5 e-tron is twinned with VW's largest EV, with both models using the same version of the MEB platform.

Audi’s three-row electric SUV measures 4,876 mm (192 in) in length, the same as the ID.6. The width (1,860 mm/73 in) and height (1,675 mm/65.8 in) are also very similar. There are no photos of the interior yet, but MIIT also reveals several alloy wheel designs and paint options, slightly different headlights depending on the trim, and a two-tone finish for the mirror caps.

We distinguish one powertrain variant in these images, the 35 e-tron, which corresponds to the single-motor VW ID.6. The rear-wheel-drive model features an electric motor rated at 132 kW (177 hp), but a dual-motor AWD variant should also become available with a little over 300 horsepower.

Built by SAIC Volkswagen and likely limited to the Chinese market, the Audi Q5 e-tron should debut soon, possibly at the Chengdu Motor Show scheduled to start on August 27.

If you’re not based in China but fancy a midsize electric SUV from Audi, you’ll have to wait until 2022 when the more sophisticated Q6 e-tron is expected to arrive with PPE underpinnings shared with the next-gen Porsche Macan.