The Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE is the top-of-the-line Nissan Ariya model (one of four) in the U.S. with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system.

We have already compared the entry-level Ariya with some of the competitors, and now it's time to see how the first electric AWD Nissan stands up against competitors.

Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE vs Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro

At first, let's take a look at the all-wheel drive Nissan Ariya compared to Volkswagen ID.4. The bigger battery is expected to provide it with slightly more range. Higher power output will translate into quicker acceleration.

However, the price difference if very high - over $15,000 (it's almost $11,000 versus the better equipped ID.4 AWD Pro S). That's a big difference, so we are eager to see reviews that would provide answers as to whether it's justified.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
Model 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19"
[A]		 Difference
[A] / [B]		 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro (19")
[B]
Drive AWD   AWD
Battery 91 kWh 11% 82 kWh
EPA Range
Combined 265 mi*
(426 km)		 6.4% 249 mi
(401 km)
City      
Highway      
Specs
0-60 mph 4.8 s -15.8% 5.7 s
Top speed      
Peak power 290 kW 31.8% 220 kW
EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
Combined     97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
City     102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)
Highway     90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
Prices
MSRP $58,950 35% $43,675
Dest. Charge +$1,175   +$1,195
Tax Credit $7,500   $7,500
Effective Price $52,625 40.8% $37,370

Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE vs Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD

The Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE is slightly more expensive than the all-wheel-drive Ford Mustang Mach-E with a bigger battery (98.8 kWh). The range is expected to be similar, as well as acceleration (despite slightly more power).

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
Model 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19"
[A]		 Difference
[A] / [B]		 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD
[B]
Drive AWD   AWD
Battery 91 kWh -7.9% 98.8 kWh
EPA Range
Combined 265 mi*
(426 km)		 -1.9% 270 mi
(434 km)
City     286.4 mi
(461 km)
Highway     249.2 mi
(401 km)
Specs
0-60 mph 4.8 s 0% 4.8 s
Top speed      
Peak power 290 kW 12.4% 258 kW
EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
Combined     90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
City     96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km)
Highway     84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)
Prices
MSRP $58,950 6.6% $55,300
Dest. Charge +$1,175   +$1,100
Tax Credit $7,500   $7,500
Effective Price $52,625 7.6% $48,900

Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE vs Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD

Finally, the Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE vs Tesla Model Y. After many Tesla price increases, both have a very similar price, however Tesla is not eligible for the federal tax credit. If one can get $7,500 for the Ariya, then it will be noticeably less expensive.

However, Tesla is expected to offer almost 20% higher range, despite a noticeably smaller battery. That's a high advantage for Tesla. Acceleration wise, it will be similar.

It will be a tough ride for Nissan once the $7,500 tax credit dries up, especially since Tesla has its advantage in the form of the Supercharging network.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
Model 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19"
[A]		 Difference
[A] / [B]		 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
[B]
Drive AWD   AWD
Battery 91 kWh 13.8% 80 kWh*
EPA Range
Combined 265 mi*
(426 km)		 -19.7% 330 mi*
(531 km)
City      
Highway      
Specs
0-60 mph 4.8 s 0% 4.8 s
Top speed     135 mph
(217 km/h)
Peak power 290 kW    
Prices
MSRP $58,950 -0.1% $58,990
Dest. Charge +$1,175   +$1,200
Tax Credit $7,500   N/A
Effective Price $52,625 -12.6% $60,190

