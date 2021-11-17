The Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE is the top-of-the-line Nissan Ariya model (one of four) in the U.S. with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system.

We have already compared the entry-level Ariya with some of the competitors, and now it's time to see how the first electric AWD Nissan stands up against competitors.

Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE vs Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro

Nissan Ariya 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD

At first, let's take a look at the all-wheel drive Nissan Ariya compared to Volkswagen ID.4. The bigger battery is expected to provide it with slightly more range. Higher power output will translate into quicker acceleration.

However, the price difference if very high - over $15,000 (it's almost $11,000 versus the better equipped ID.4 AWD Pro S). That's a big difference, so we are eager to see reviews that would provide answers as to whether it's justified.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro (19")

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 91 kWh 11% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 265 mi*

(426 km) 6.4% 249 mi

(401 km) City Highway Specs 0-60 mph 4.8 s -15.8% 5.7 s Top speed Peak power 290 kW 31.8% 220 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) City 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km) Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $58,950 35% $43,675 Dest. Charge +$1,175 +$1,195 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $52,625 40.8% $37,370

Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE vs Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD

Nissan Ariya Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE is slightly more expensive than the all-wheel-drive Ford Mustang Mach-E with a bigger battery (98.8 kWh). The range is expected to be similar, as well as acceleration (despite slightly more power).

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 91 kWh -7.9% 98.8 kWh EPA Range Combined 265 mi*

(426 km) -1.9% 270 mi

(434 km) City 286.4 mi

(461 km) Highway 249.2 mi

(401 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.8 s 0% 4.8 s Top speed Peak power 290 kW 12.4% 258 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km) City 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km) Highway 84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $58,950 6.6% $55,300 Dest. Charge +$1,175 +$1,100 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $52,625 7.6% $48,900

Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE vs Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD

Nissan Ariya Tesla Model Y

Finally, the Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE vs Tesla Model Y. After many Tesla price increases, both have a very similar price, however Tesla is not eligible for the federal tax credit. If one can get $7,500 for the Ariya, then it will be noticeably less expensive.

However, Tesla is expected to offer almost 20% higher range, despite a noticeably smaller battery. That's a high advantage for Tesla. Acceleration wise, it will be similar.

It will be a tough ride for Nissan once the $7,500 tax credit dries up, especially since Tesla has its advantage in the form of the Supercharging network.