The Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE is the top-of-the-line Nissan Ariya model (one of four) in the U.S. with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system.
We have already compared the entry-level Ariya with some of the competitors, and now it's time to see how the first electric AWD Nissan stands up against competitors.
Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE vs Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro
At first, let's take a look at the all-wheel drive Nissan Ariya compared to Volkswagen ID.4. The bigger battery is expected to provide it with slightly more range. Higher power output will translate into quicker acceleration.
However, the price difference if very high - over $15,000 (it's almost $11,000 versus the better equipped ID.4 AWD Pro S). That's a big difference, so we are eager to see reviews that would provide answers as to whether it's justified.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro (19")
[B]
|Drive
|AWD
|AWD
|Battery
|91 kWh
|11%
|82 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|265 mi*
(426 km)
|6.4%
|249 mi
(401 km)
|City
|Highway
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|4.8 s
|-15.8%
|5.7 s
|Top speed
|Peak power
|290 kW
|31.8%
|220 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
|City
|102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)
|Highway
|90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$58,950
|35%
|$43,675
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,175
|+$1,195
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$52,625
|40.8%
|$37,370
Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE vs Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD
The Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE is slightly more expensive than the all-wheel-drive Ford Mustang Mach-E with a bigger battery (98.8 kWh). The range is expected to be similar, as well as acceleration (despite slightly more power).
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD
[B]
|Drive
|AWD
|AWD
|Battery
|91 kWh
|-7.9%
|98.8 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|265 mi*
(426 km)
|-1.9%
|270 mi
(434 km)
|City
|286.4 mi
(461 km)
|Highway
|249.2 mi
(401 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|4.8 s
|0%
|4.8 s
|Top speed
|Peak power
|290 kW
|12.4%
|258 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
|City
|96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km)
|Highway
|84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$58,950
|6.6%
|$55,300
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,175
|+$1,100
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$52,625
|7.6%
|$48,900
Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE vs Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD
Finally, the Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE vs Tesla Model Y. After many Tesla price increases, both have a very similar price, however Tesla is not eligible for the federal tax credit. If one can get $7,500 for the Ariya, then it will be noticeably less expensive.
However, Tesla is expected to offer almost 20% higher range, despite a noticeably smaller battery. That's a high advantage for Tesla. Acceleration wise, it will be similar.
It will be a tough ride for Nissan once the $7,500 tax credit dries up, especially since Tesla has its advantage in the form of the Supercharging network.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
[B]
|Drive
|AWD
|AWD
|Battery
|91 kWh
|13.8%
|80 kWh*
|EPA Range
|Combined
|265 mi*
(426 km)
|-19.7%
|330 mi*
(531 km)
|City
|Highway
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|4.8 s
|0%
|4.8 s
|Top speed
|135 mph
(217 km/h)
|Peak power
|290 kW
|Prices
|MSRP
|$58,950
|-0.1%
|$58,990
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,175
|+$1,200
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|N/A
|Effective Price
|$52,625
|-12.6%
|$60,190
